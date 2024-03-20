Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $771.45. The stock had a trading volume of 491,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,790. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $714.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.00 billion, a PE ratio of 132.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.