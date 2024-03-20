GenWealth Group Inc. Invests $211,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,127,000. Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,742. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

