West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $440.31. 19,599,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,607,055. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $448.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

