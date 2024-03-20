Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ remained flat at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,495,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,347,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

