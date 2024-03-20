Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 13,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,261,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $438.33. 14,789,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,581,258. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

