Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $574.42 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00109173 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

