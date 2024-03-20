Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $10.22 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.

It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.

The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.

