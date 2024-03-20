Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GBF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,364. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $106.79.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.