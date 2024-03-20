Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after acquiring an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after buying an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. 93,772 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

