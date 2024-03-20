Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,706. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.90.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

