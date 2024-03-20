NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 0.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $882.57 and last traded at $887.46. Approximately 14,471,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,510,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $893.98.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $881.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average of $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

