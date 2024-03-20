Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 120,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,925,000 after buying an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 415.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 82,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $93.16. 6,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

