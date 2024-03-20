Chapin Davis Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $154.39. 4,445,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $153.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

