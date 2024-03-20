NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 23,199,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 57,320,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NIO Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

