Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $162.49 and last traded at $161.47. 2,406,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,139,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.70.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.59.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

