PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $63.79. Approximately 2,753,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,874,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.