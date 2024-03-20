Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.80. 1,309,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,946,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. CPMG Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

