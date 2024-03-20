Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $108.31. 1,943,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,662,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.52.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,034,410 shares of company stock worth $571,909,471. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

