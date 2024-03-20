Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 7.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 21,807,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 84,403,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

