Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.76. 651,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,934,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

