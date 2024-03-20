Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 2,699,497 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,624,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

