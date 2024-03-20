JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 561,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,615,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
