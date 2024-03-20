JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.51. Approximately 561,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,615,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 887.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 65,340 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

