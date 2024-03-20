Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 789.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.18. The company had a trading volume of 296,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,763. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

