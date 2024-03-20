Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 90,432 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,980. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

