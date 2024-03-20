Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,506 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

