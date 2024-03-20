Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.16. 672,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.36 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

