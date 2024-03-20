Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 20,328 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 327.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after purchasing an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $246.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.56. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.84 and a 12-month high of $246.78.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

