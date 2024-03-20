Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $344.27. 430,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.32 and a 12 month high of $346.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

