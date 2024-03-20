FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,739 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 959,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 204,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MLN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,464 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

