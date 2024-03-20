Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,197 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,155,682 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.