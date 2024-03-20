Grin Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Grin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $262,404.46 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,173.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.79 or 0.00594939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00127664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00044969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00216922 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00116492 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

