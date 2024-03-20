Compound 24 Hour Volume Tops $105.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. Compound has a market cap of $567.13 million and approximately $105.04 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $70.06 or 0.00109173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00017729 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003101 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,915 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,905.41201062 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 65.92064749 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $125,408,334.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

