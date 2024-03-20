Beldex Price Tops $0.0424 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $262.56 million and $1.82 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.84 or 0.05165434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00083397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00017461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

