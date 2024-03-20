FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after buying an additional 869,248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,945,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 480,939 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

