FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.60. 211,541 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.66.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

