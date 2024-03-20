FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 4.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $391.95. 1,930,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,275. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $317.91 and a 12 month high of $392.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.54.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

