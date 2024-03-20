FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Acquired by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May makes up 10.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 73,558 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 42,481 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 165,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

BATS FMAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 35,016 shares. The firm has a market cap of $514.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

