West Coast Financial LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.29 and a 200 day moving average of $201.39. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

