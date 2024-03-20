West Coast Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Amgen by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.26. 811,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.15 and its 200-day moving average is $279.85. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.