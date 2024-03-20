West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kevin Guest sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $539,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USNA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,740. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.30.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

