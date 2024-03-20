iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.17. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a market capitalization of $921.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

