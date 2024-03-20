Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.07. 371,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,364. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.