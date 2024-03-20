Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,358 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.84. The stock had a trading volume of 474,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.