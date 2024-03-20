Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.19. 566,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 85,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 1,608.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 541,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 510,216 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 7.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,925,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,389,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

