Exchange Bank Sells 135 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Bank decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.97. 3,524,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,549,232. The firm has a market cap of $210.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

