Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

