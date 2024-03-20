BCS Wealth Management Buys 620 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.56. 7,254,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,435,449. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.53 and its 200 day moving average is $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

