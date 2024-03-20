Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $185.43. 7,978,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,573,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

