West Coast Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,857 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000. KLA comprises 1.1% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.89.

KLA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $686.05. 238,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.55. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

