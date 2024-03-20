Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.83. 359,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,770. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

